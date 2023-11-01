The Fold launches collection with artist Sue Arrowsmith

British women’s tailoring brand The Fold has unveiled a limited-edition collection with contemporary British artist Sue Arrowsmith for autumn/winter 2023.

The six-piece capsule collection has been designed in-house at The Fold’s London atelier and offers dresses, blouses and suits crafted in luxury silk chiffons and jacquards woven in Lake Como, Italy, in a shimmering winter palette inspired by Arrowsmith's painting ‘Dance Through the Darkness’.

Commenting on the collection, Polly McMaster, founder and chief executive of The Fold, said in a statement: “We love to offer our customer beautiful, quality clothing to make her feel special and look her best, whatever the occasion.

“This unique collection that we’ve created with Sue Arrowsmith is no exception and I really believe our community will adore and treasure these limited-edition styles for years to come.”

The Fold x Sue Arrowsmith collection Credits: The Fold

Highlights include The Fold’s ‘Alvescot’ jacket reimagined in an intricate silver willow jacquard, styled with matching trousers for the full metallic suit effect, alongside a navy and gold jacquard midi dress and a floaty maxi dress in premium silk chiffon in a cobalt blue and gold willow pattern.

Arrowsmith added: “Going to The Fold’s family-run fabric mill in Lake Como was one of the most amazing experiences of my life. It was incredibly special to see my work woven into fabric on the loom, and I loved seeing how much care and detail goes into each piece. It’s been a privilege to work with such a talented team of designers to create a unique and beautiful capsule collection.”

The Fold launched in 2012 with a focus on women’s workwear and has since expanded to incorporate sophisticated and timeless occasionwear to “empower women to achieve their ambitions and feel their best for those big moments that matter the most”.

The Fold x Sue Arrowsmith collection is priced from 350 to 895 pounds and is available from the brand’s website and flagship London store in Chelsea.

