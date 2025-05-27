The Fold unveils collection with Liberty fabric for 150th anniversary

British womenswear brand The Fold has unveiled a new exclusive collection made with liberty fabric to celebrate the London retailer’s 150th anniversary.

The five-piece limited edition collection features re-coloured prints from the Liberty scarf archive dating back to the 1970s. The intricate designs have been printed on silk from Italy across two pairs of trousers, a blouse, a silk top and a dress.

The Fold limited-edition collection made from Liberty fabric Credits: The Fold

Katya Maschenko, design director at The Fold, said in a statement: “It was a dream to explore the Liberty Fabric archive in celebration of 150 years of Liberty. The unique prints we selected pair perfectly with our elegant silhouettes for a truly special collection. Printed in Italy on luxurious silk, these limited-edition styles are made to be treasured.

“With heartfelt tributes to the details of the iconic store running throughout its print, ‘Staging Liberty’ instantly caught our eye. Hand-painted in London and re-coloured by our print designer, the final pieces are true testament to the strength of our collaboration. A true gem from the archive, ‘Bohemian Day’ dates back to the 1970s, featuring a medley of scarf prints from playful paisleys to bold geometrics. The epitome of retro extravagance, it’s exciting, bold and perfectly suited to our timeless silhouettes.”

The Fold limited-edition collection made from Liberty fabric Credits: The Fold

The collection, available exclusively in The Fold stores and online, includes high waist ‘Arezzo’ silk trousers, a ‘Mariano’ silk dress, and an ‘Aurora’ top, a new silhouette for The Fold featuring fluted sleeves, a stand collar and keyhole neckline, all made from a blue multicolour Liberty fabric. Rounding off the collection is a pair of ‘Arezzo’ trousers and a ‘Cascia’ silk top made from a pink multicolour Liberty fabric.

Prices for the collection start at 295 pounds.

The Fold limited-edition collection made from Liberty fabric Credits: The Fold

The Fold limited-edition collection made from Liberty fabric Credits: The Fold