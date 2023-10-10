The Hague: The Fashionweek announces winner of Talent Award 2023

The Dutch designer Nicole Plender wins the Talent Award 2023 at The Fashionweek, formerly The Hague Fashion Week. The young creative is an alumna of Fontys University of Applied Arts in Eindhoven and Eindhoven University of Technology (TU Eindhoven).

The jury praised her work as "daring with surprising elements", according to the press release. Plender competed against 29 fashion designers and brands.

Plender wins a sum of 2,500 euros to invest in a new collection to be presented during the next edition of The Fashionweek.

This year, the expert jury consisted of Dutch fashion professionals designer Bas Koster, stylist Bastiaan van Schaik, Rob Zomer, and couturier Pieter Paul Verberne. They chose the winner, together with online voters.

"You can see that Plender is daring, works hard, adds surprising elements and approaches clothes with a technical eye. We are looking forward to seeing her new collection," the jury said in the release.

Credits: photo by Peter Stigter

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.UK. Translation and edit from Dutch into English by Veerle Versteeg.