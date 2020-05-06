The Hut Group donates 2 million pounds worth of PPE units to NHS

The Hut Group (THG) has announced a donation of 3.5 million units of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the NHS in Greater Manchester.

The online beauty and wellbeing retailer said it has sourced more than 25 tonnes of medical-grade PPE in recent weeks which it is airlifting to the UK - the project is worth 2 million pounds.

The first batch of units is now at the Manchester-based company’s UK distribution centre in Warrington and is ready to be distributed this week.

The total breakdown of PPE units in the project include 150,000 face masks; 50,000 disposable masks; 950,000 surgical gloves; 184,000 face shields; 24,000 medical gowns; 1,500,000 single gloves; and 750,000 of FFP2 masks.

THG said it is additionally airfreighting PPE for its staff.

Matthew Moulding, founder and chief executive officer of THG, said in a statement: “NHS and frontline workers are doing an outstanding and vital job to protect people in the UK. It is only right that we play our part and utilise THG’s global network to source, buy and donate essential PPE. We want to show our appreciation and play our part in helping keep them safe.

“As this pandemic evolves, we will continue to do all we can to provide support to those who need it most. The PPE donation is in addition to THG’s 10 million pound aid package to support vulnerable communities, key workers and emergency services in Manchester, the UK and other markets during the Covid-19 crisis.”

The company in March announced a 10 million pound package including cash donations to two Manchester-based charities. It also pledged all 70 rooms in both of its Manchester city centre hotels - Great John Street Hotel and King Street Townhouse - free of charge to NHS staff and Greater Manchester Police during the pandemic.

Mayor Andy Burnham said: “This is a truly amazing gesture by The Hut Group donating over 2 million pounds of vital PPE for frontline NHS and social care staff and freight costs. I’m proud that a Manchester-headquartered global business has used its international contacts and purchasing power to support us in our hour of need to save lives and protect the NHS. This comes on top of what they’ve already donated to support our frontline staff across Greater Manchester. What a great example of a business stepping up to help others.”