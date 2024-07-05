The individualistic street style of Berlin Fashion Week

Just days ago, fashion in Paris was all about haute couture. However, for the start of Berlin Fashion Week, the fashion crowd made their way from the French capital to the German one, changing their wardrobe on the way. Floor-length gowns made way for not only dark clubwear and extravagant streetwear ensembles on the catwalks, but also on the streets of Berlin Fashion Week, which took place from July 1 to 4.

The schedule for spring/summer 2025, organised by the German Fashion Council and featuring shows from young talents such as SF1OG, Richert Beil and Sia Arnika, international brands such as Anonymous and the Berlin debut of GmbH, proved that Berlin can keep up with the international ‘Big Four’ - namely New York, Milan, London and Paris - in terms of fashion. But the outfits of the guests can also compete with international street style.

The best streetwear looks from Berlin

In many places, Berlin remained true to its reputation as a techno mecca with a penchant for black, as the non-colour was all the rage among the fashion week guests. However, whether it was used as part of a streetwear ensemble, with contrasting red or a touch of fetish wear, was entirely up to the personal taste of the guests, because when it comes down to it, street style in Berlin stands for one thing above all: lots of individuality.

FashionUnited has put together some of the best looks, from fashionable partners-in-crime to gender-fluid brilliance.

Streetstyle in Berlin SS25 Image: Jeremy Moeller for BFW

Streetstyle in Berlin SS25 Image: Jeremy Moeller for BFW

Streetstyle in Berlin SS25 Image: Denis Grigorev for BFW

