THE INTERNATIONAL FASHION GUIDE Vol. 45 is online

The 45th edition of THE INTERNATIONAL FASHION GUIDE is online now on our website and the download is for free. The Guide is an image brochure for premium fashion and is a necessary work support for retailers. Copies are going to be sent to the leading European retailers, concept stores and the press. Additional print copies are going to be distributed in showrooms, fashion buildings, hotels and fairs in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, France, Great Britain and now in the Netherlands, too.