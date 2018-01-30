The Kooples x PETA launch exclusive vegan clutch

London - Following its decision to ban all fur from its collections, French fashion label The Kooples has re-affirmed its commitment to animal welfare by creating an exclusive, vegan-leather clutch. All proceeds from the sale of the clutch will go to PETA, who applauded the brand's decision to go fur-free.

“Through the launch of this original accessory, we aim to promote practices that are more respectful of animal life,” explains Nicolas Dreyfus, CEO of The Kooples in a statement.“Our approach also contributes to an awareness of the importance of making fashion a more ethical and sustainable sector.” Set to launch in time for Valentine's Day, the clutch features a leopard-print pattern as well as the PETA-Approved Vegan logo, which indicates it is free from any animal-derive materials.

"As The Kooples is proving, it's never been more stylish or cool to dress with a conscience," says PETA Director of International Programmes Mimi Bekhechi. "There are so many beautiful, innovative vegan fabrics now available that the future of the fashion industry is looking bright for animals." The Kooples x PETA clutch is currently available in all The Kooples stores around the world and online for 45 pounds.

Photos: Courtesy of The Kooples and PETA