The Laundry Room collaborates with Marilyn Monroe

Californian leisurewear brand The Laundry Room has revealed a collaboration with the late actor, Marilyn Monroe, releasing a collection designed to celebrate her cultural impact on the world.

‘I am Marilyn’, The Laundry Room x Marilyn Monroe’s debut, includes co-branded art displayed across a range of t-shirts, terry jumpers and sweat sets, all in unisex sizes. The imagery used stems from Monroe’s estate, as well as the actor’s signature and some of her most famous quotes.

“Marilyn Monroe embodies the spirit of The Laundry Room: classic, forward-thinking and rebellious,” commented Joseph Pauline, co-founder and chief brand officer of The Laundry Room, in a release.

He continued: “An active pioneer for gender equality, body positivity and the civil rights movement, Marilyn’s power rushed through all of our veins; her legacy transcends time and space.”

This collection is the first instalment of the series, available from November 19 on The Laundry Room’s official e-commerce site. It is slated to become available in department stores in 2022.