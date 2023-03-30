The legendary Borsalino hat dazzles again

Alessandria, Italy - Six years after its bankruptcy in 2017, the Italian manufacturer Borsalino, whose hats popularized actors like Humphrey Bogart or Alain Delon, returns to the light of the projectors.

The Franco-Italian financier Philippe Camperio managed to relaunch sales and dust off this mythical brand founded in 1857 by Giuseppe Borsalino, staying true to his style.

Time seems to have stopped at the Borsalino factory near Alessandria, in Piedmont, in northern Italy.

Wooden machines, dating back to 1888, make it possible to mix mountains of rabbit hair before selecting the softest ones. Then these hairs imported from Belgium and Portugal, are projected into a cloud of vapor by machines from the 1940s on a moving metal cone, before being doused with hot water.

These ancestral techniques are developed according to an immutable scenario, without changes since the founding of the brand. To make a felt hat it takes seven weeks and fifty stages, most of which are carried out by hand.

"At its beginning in 1888, our manufacture was at the forefront in machine terms. Today we are among the last artisans in the world to make hats by hand", says Alessandro Mortarino, purchasing manager. Why rabbit hair? "It is softer, more consistent and malleable than wool," he explains.

Daniele Fascia, a Borsalino artisan for 15 years, is dedicated to giving shape to a future Fedora. It flattens their wide edges, kneads them, smoothes them and delicately shapes his cap. His gestures are fast and precise and surgical.

"Machines help us, but the main thing is done by hand. We respect the tradition," he explains with a smile.

A poster for the film Borsalino and Co. by Jacques Deray, released in 1974 -with Alain Delon in the main role-, decorates the bright living room of the company exhibition, where hats of all shapes are lined up and colors.

Business volume growth

The appointment as head of style in 2022 of Jacopo Politi, 44 years, a former Chanel employee, breathed new life into the hatter who will turn 166 on April 4.

"The biggest challenge is to energize and modernize the brand to catapult it to a colourful, young and bubbly world, preserving its historical DNA", he affirms.

To the classic luxury felt hats or straw panamas, synonymous with elegance, more playful baseball caps, "bobs" and above all berets, highly appreciated by young people.

The relaunch of Borsalino will benefit, according to the stylist, from the enthusiasm that aroused the hat in the early 2000s.

"During the movement of May 1968 it was decreed that the hat was corny and locked him in a closet. But now it's very fashionable again," he insists.

In addition to young people, the brand seeks to attract more women, whose revenue sharing went from 20 percent to 50 percent. "Our objective is to increase their participation to 60 percent of 65 percent", explains Philippe Camperio to AFP.

After falling 50 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, revenue rebounded in 2021 and increased 25 percent to 21.7 million dollars (about 17.5 million pounds) in 2022.

"In 2023 we expect a new growth in turnover of 20 percent to 25 percent, and we are on the right track despite the supply difficulties", assures Camperio, CEO of the management company Haeres Equita.

The bad practices of his former boss, Marco Marenco, sentenced in 2016 to five years in prison for fraudulent bankruptcy, had submerged Borsalino in the storm, then in debt for 36.9 million dollars (about 30 million pounds).

But now everything has changed. 180,000 Borsalinos are manufactured per year that are sold for an average of 325 dollars (263 pounds).

Some models exceed 1,000 dollars (808 dollars), such as the extra-fine Montecristi of Panama - the most expensive of all, which takes six months to make - which sells for 1,790 dollars (1,447 pounds).

More than 2,000 emblematic hats that marked the history of the group were exhibited in the new Borsalino museum that will be inaugurated on April 4 in Alessandria, hoping to attract visitors from all over the world.(AFP)