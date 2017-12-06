The Limited relaunches online and introduces plus size

Womenswear brand The Limited just relaunched with new genres and categories for modern apparel. The launch, announced Tuesday on December 5, also signifies the brand's return to TheLimited.com as well.

With the launch, Belk Inc. also will become the exclusive distributor for The Limited brand with this new launch. The womenswear brand launched in 150 Belk Stores and will continue to open in 74 more stores in 2018. With this partnership, The Limited will also be managed as an exclusive, private brand.

"The Limited provides customers with tailored, feminine looks to seamlessly carry the modern woman from work to her social life," Nadine Rauer, Belk Executive Vice President and General Merchandise Manager said in a press release. "We're committed to not only delivering the products that The Limited is known for, but also expanding the assortment to take this iconic brand to the next level."

The Limited stages a comeback with Belk Inc. as the main distributor

The apparel line includes new categories such as plus size, petite, tall and denim for an inclusive stance on all body types. The plus size category is the first time The Limited has offered this range. The relaunch will also include various look for the workforce designed with women in mind that remain reasonless.

Founded in 1963, the brand started off as a stylish, timeless women's brand. The company grew to have over 250 stores in 42 states in the past. With the new rebrand, it seems The Limited is working towards a comeback.

Source: The Limited / Belk, Inc.