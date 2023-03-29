The Manhattan Vintage Show announces return

New York based vintage market, The Manhattan Vintage Show, announced its return this spring, including a wide variety of vintage fashion, accessories, fine jewellery and textiles from more than 90 independent vendors.

This year’s edition will feature a new highlight - unique vintage bridal items, such as bespoke and reworked wedding gowns, rare engagement rings, upcycled laces and other antiques.

Alongside this new addition, guests can browse through a wide range of vintage designer handbags and accessories, as well as vintage menswear and “upcycled and sustainably sourced denim for both men and women”, as described in the release.

With The Manhattan Vintage Fashion Show, the owners, Amy Abrams and Ronen Glimer, intend to strengthen the community, while inspiring innovation and creating exceptional shopping experiences.

“Our passion for vintage and making vintage accessible to everyone is at the heart and soul of everything we do and the true essence of The Manhattan Vintage Show. Spring is such a wonderful time for discovery, and I wanted that theme to permeate every aspect of this show”, said Abrams.

The market will be open to the public on April 14 and 15 at the Metropolitan Pavilion. Tickets can be purchased online.