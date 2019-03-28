The North Face and Christopher Raeburn transform old tents into bags

Christopher Raeburn, best known for reworking surplus fabrics and garments with his label Raeburn, has teamed up with yet another of VF Corporation’s brands. The British fashion designer, who became Timberland’s Creative Director last year following a successful collaborative collection with the brand, has now teamed up with The North Face to create three bags made from old tents.

"For more than fifty years, The North Face has inspired a global movement focused on exploration and nature conservation. We are therefore extremely proud to work on this special project and to adapt our Raemade ethos to turn open tents into unique bags”, said the designer in a statement. “Raeburn stands always open to collaborations with brands, other designers and reliability to bring about a positive change in our sector”.

Darren Shooter, Design Director of The North Face EMEA, added: “Working together with such a renowned designer was fantastic, especially because Christopher and has the The North Face share the same values. By using existing products, we limit the need for more single-use materials and we reduce our waste production”.

Available in three styles (Drawstring Bag, Rae Bag and Tote bag), the bags are yellow in color but each one of them is unique due to the use of scrap material. They can be bought online via both The North Face and Raeburn websites. Prices range between 100 US dollars (approximately 76 pounds) and 168 US dollars (128 pounds).

