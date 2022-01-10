The North Face collaborates with contemporary artist Kaws

Outdoor brand The North Face has unveiled a collaboration with contemporary artists Kaws that aims to blur the lines between on-and-off mountain performance and style.

The North Face XX Kaws collection, available from February 17, showcases a world envisioned by Kaws “outside the lines” brought to life using the brand’s technical and signature styles as a canvas.

Kaws plays with the theme of perception and visibility throughout the collection, applying his signature eye-catching, abstract patterns and a bright colour palette across soft accessories and luggage, as well as outerwear and apparel for men, women and youth.

Image: The North Face

Popular The North Face styles getting a Kaws makeover include the Retro 1996 Nuptse Jacket and its Freeride high-performance layers and outerwear styles designed for snow, the Freeride Bib, Freeride Fleece, and Freeride Jacket.

Commenting on the collaboration, Kaws said in a statement: “I’ve always admired The North Face iconic silhouettes – I have had them in my winter rotation for years. The blocking, stitching, and details on their coats really lent themselves to the way I structure a painting, so I treated the garments in our collaborative collection like a blank canvas. And I enjoyed exploring their extensive colour and material archive as I would a new paint set.”

The North Face XX Kaws collection will be available on its website and in select The North Face stores from February 17.

Image: The North Face

Image: The North Face

Image: The North Face