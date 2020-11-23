The North Face collaborates with Liberty

Outerwear brand The North Face has teamed up with London department store Liberty to create a womenswear collection for autumn/winter 2020.

The North Face inspired by the dramatic Himalayan Mountain landscapes has designed a “city-ready” female capsule collection that showcases five key pieces and a variety of accessories.

The hero product is The North Face’s Sierra Down Jacket, which has been reimagined with an all-over mountain-scape Liberty print. The cut and fit of the Sierra is based on the brand’s original version from 1968 and features an oversized fit, patch pockets and drawcord hem.

Other clothing pieces in the range include the Sierra Sherpa Fleece ¼ Zip, Woodmont Rain Parka, Liberty Hoodie, and Liberty Tee all created with a bespoke Liberty print.

Completing the collection is a range of accessories including the Liberty field bag, bucket hat, five-panel cap and a toiletry kit to form the one-off exceptional heritage collaboration.

The North Face x Liberty collection is available now in select The North Face stores and at thenorthface.co.uk. Prices range from 40 pounds for the T-shirt to 400 pounds for the Sierra Down Jacket.

Images: courtesy of The North Face