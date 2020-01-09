The North Face collaborating with British Millerain

The North Face has launched a collaboration with waterproof materials supplier British Millerain Co to create “all-weather performance gear”.

The limited-edition collection, featuring outerwear and T-shirts, aims to combine the renowned history and technical expertise of British Millerain with The North Face’s iconic outwear cuts to create a range that both call “truly unique”.

At the heart of the four-piece collection are two jackets, The North Face’s classic full-zip ‘Sierra’ and pullover ‘Wind Jacket’, which feature the outdoor brand’s colourblocking with British Millerain’s 100 percent waterproof wax laminated fabrics, to help protect against the harshest weather this winter.

The outerwear is complimented with a photo-print T-shirt in black and white, featuring images of the famous Yosemite Half Dome, offering another look back to the rich heritage of the brand.

The limited collection is available on thenorthface.co.uk and in select North Face stores, with prices ranging from 45 pounds for a T-shirt to 400 pounds for the ‘Sierra' jacket.

Images: courtesy of The North Face