The North Face debuts Black Series

Just after Maison Margiela debuted it collaboration with The North Face, the outdoor brand announced the introduction of its Black Series, which its new fashion-forward line. In addition to its collaboration with the Italian luxury label, this new launch—which will debut on Feb. 24 at Paris Fashion Week—showcases The North Face’s first steps in a move towards design-driven fashion.

Approached from a feminine perspective, the premium Black Series collection represents the most technologically advanced construction and materials such as its new breathable, waterproof material Futurelight.

The North Face’s head of global creative, Tim Hamilton leads the way for the new initiative, which began out of the desire to make a design-forward collection that also embodies the brand’s heritage and innovation. According to the announcement from The North Face, the Black Series features women’s specific styles and ultra-feminine silhouettes along with gender-neutral and men’s pieces.

“With Black Series, we have created the next step in the evolution of The North Face as a brand that dares to disrupt and push the boundaries of innovation to deliver timeless designs that are built to last a lifetime,” Hamilton said in a statement. “In [conceptualizing] the collection, we took inspiration from The North Face Archival Library, selecting styles that were born in the mountain, distilling them to their [purest] form, and rebuilding them into timeless reimaginations.”

The debut Black Series Collection ranges from 60 USD to 1,500 USD and will be available to The North Face VIPeak Rewards members beginning Feb. 25 on the brand’s website and in select stores. The collection will be available to the public beginning Feb. 26.

Images: Courtesy of The North Face