The North Face launches Bottle Source collection

Outdoor brand The North Face has launched a limited-edition T-shirt collection, Bottle Source that has been made from 18,000 kilograms of plastic bottles collected from waste streams in the Alps.

The limited-edition Recover Tee aims to raise awareness of the volume of rubbish left on the mountains in the hopes to help limit the damage caused in the future, while also raising funds for the Summit Foundation, which supports clean-up initiatives in the Alps and helps to protect wild places, ensuring that the mountains remain a great place to explore.

The unisex collection is available in either short or long sleeve and takes inspiration from the brand's heritage logo. The classic white T-shirts are available with either the blue, pink or green San Francisco original logo.

For every purchase, The North Face will donate 1 euro to the Summit Foundation.

The collection is available on The North Face’s website as well as in select stores. Prices are 30 pounds for the short-sleeve T-shirt and 40 pounds for the long-sleeve design.

Images: courtesy of The North Face