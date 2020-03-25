The North Face reintroduces 1994 Retro Mountain Light

The North Face, a division of VF Outdoor, has announced the return of its trail-blazer 1994 Retro Mountain Light Jacket with an icon-inspired collection.

The Retro Mountain Light jacket, which was originally built for light, fast mountain ascents without sacrificing durability, has been rematerialised this season with The North Face’s breathable-waterproof technology, FutureLight.

By using the brand’s latest fabric innovation, FutureLight, the 1994 Retro Mountain Light is now the “lightest and brightest” version of the jacket they have ever created.

The Mountain Light Jacket was first introduced in 1988 as a piece of the Climb Light Expedition System, a collection that provided more freedom of movement while backpacking, ski touring or climbing.

The new-look design, blends the “past with our future,” explains The North Face, with the most advanced breathable waterproof technology, as well as being packed with alpine-inspired trimmings such as pit zips, a bungee-adjustment cinch and oversized cord locks at the waist, hem and hood, and the jacket also rolls away into a velcro tab and packs away into an internal chest pocket.

The unisex 1994 Retro Mountain Light jacket is available in seven colourways including fiery red and clear lake blue, and is priced 325 pounds.

Images: courtesy of The North Face