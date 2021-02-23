The Outnet launches exclusive Proenza Schouler capsule collection

Luxury online retailer The Outnet has launched an exclusive capsule collection with New York-based womenswear brand Proenza Schouler.

The Outnet said the collection includes 27 styles highlighting Proenza Schouler signature fabrics and prints taken from the archive of previous collections but featured in never-before-seen combinations.

The capsule emphasizes strong tailoring and structured dresses, mixed with laid-back printed tees, in colors such as khaki green and red paired with neutral color palettes.

The brand said the collection offers customers a variation of its bestselling shapes but cut in new fabrics and styles that give an elevated, contemporary feel that is a perfect mix of seasonless relaxed pieces ideal for the current climate.

“Many of the styles offered through this capsule are variations of some of our favorite or bestselling pieces from past seasons but cut in completely new fabrics to create styles that have never been seen before and are exclusive to The Outnet,” said Proenza Schouler designer Jack McCollough in a press release. “Sustainability is something we have been focused on internally, and this has been an incredible exercise in using what we have to create something that feels fresh and new.”

Vikki Kavanagh, interim managing director for The Outnet, echoed similar sentiments: “Having worked with Proenza Schouler for many years, we are really excited to bring this new, exclusive collection to our global audience as the brand is much loved by our customers around the world. Proenza Schouler is known for its combination of craftsmanship and attention to detail, and this limited-edition capsule for The Outnet is no different.”

Photo: The Outnet x Proenza Schouler