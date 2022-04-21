The Outnet launches upcycled capsule with Palmer//Harding

Luxury online retailer The Outnet has launched a capsule collection with London-based Palmer//Harding using archive fabrics.

The 27-piece upcycled collection features iconic styles from the brand reimagined in archive fabrics, including its Poet dress and the Sequel shirt, which showcase the label’s signature asymmetric hems and wrap shirting detail in a colour palette of crisp whites, navy and pastels.

Items from the edit also have a Digital ID, in partnership with EON, and feature scannable QR codes that give customers greater information about their item's origin, designer and fabric story, styling advice and care guidance.

Commenting on the collection, Levi Palmer, co-founder of Palmer//Harding, said in a statement: "Some of the iconic styles that we have revisited include the Poet Dress which is a loose summer dress in a custom-designed Broderie Anglaise. This fabric can be seen on Oliva Colman in the poster for her film The Lost Daughter where she is wearing a dress of ours in the same fabric.

“We’ve also re-introduced the extremely popular Sequel shirt which is a shorter variation of our long flowing shirts that helped to grow our brand to where we are today.”

Georgina Coulter, head of buying at The Outnet, added: “Having the opportunity to work with Palmer//Harding on this upcycled collection is extremely exciting, using archive fabrics to create new styles, some of which are created exclusively for The Outnet.

“This capsule embodies Palmer//Harding’s unique and innovative take on shirting and brand ethos to support sustainability and social responsibility. We are proud to support a more circular fashion system by utilising excess fabrics in this signature edit.”

Three of the pieces are available exclusively on The Outnet.