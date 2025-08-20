The Plaza Hotel unveils Lacoste-themed afternoon tea

French fashion-sports brand Lacoste is celebrating the US Open tennis championships with a tennis-inspired afternoon tea at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

The Lacoste activation with The Plaza, a Fairmont-managed hotel, pays homage to the elegance of tennis and the heritage of the French fashion brand with a bespoke afternoon tea menu, inspired by Le Café Lacoste, a new concept crafted by executive chef Muhannad Al Ateem and executive pastry chef Kevin Clemenceau.

Le Café Lacoste Themed Afternoon Tea at The Plaza Credits: Lacoste by Taylor Miller

Available until September 10, the Le Café Lacoste Tea in the hotel's Palm Court features brand-inspired bites, including sandwiches and savouries called the ‘Court Side Cucumber,’ ‘Croc Monsieur,’ a reinterpretation of the French Croque Monsieur and a nod to Lacoste’s beloved crocodile ambassador.

These will be served alongside sweet treats such as ‘Game. Set. Citrus.’ lemon cake, an Earl Grey ‘Tea Break Macarons’ and a statement pistachio ‘Le Crocodile,’ an original creation from Le Café Lacoste.

Le Café Lacoste Themed Afternoon Tea at The Plaza Credits: Lacoste by Taylor Miller

To celebrate the collaboration, The Plaza’s Palm Court has also been transformed with bespoke sculptures made of original vintage rackets and woven pique fabric of the Lacoste polo, both invented by tennis legend René Lacoste. In addition, the famous stained-glass dome will glow Lacoste green, and curated music aims to recreate a courtside atmosphere.

Le Café Lacoste Themed Afternoon Tea at The Plaza Credits: Lacoste by Taylor Miller

Sam Ioannidis, managing director at The Plaza Hotel, said in a statement: "The Plaza has always embraced the moments that energise New York, and with tennis season around the corner, it's the perfect time to celebrate the sport by serving up a fresh take on Afternoon Tea.

“Partnering with Lacoste - a brand that shares our commitment to quality, style, and experience - allows us to offer something memorable for guests and locals alike."

The Le Café Lacoste themed afternoon tea is priced from 145 US dollars.

Le Café Lacoste Themed Afternoon Tea at The Plaza Credits: Lacoste by Taylor Miller

Le Café Lacoste Themed Afternoon Tea at The Plaza Credits: The Plaza Hotel