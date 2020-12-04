The RealReal and CFDA release new fashion industry podcast

The RealReal has partnered with the CFDA to release a new podcast series, focused on sustainable fashion. The series is hosted by Julie Gilhart, president of Tomorrow Projects and chief development officer of Tomorrow, and Sara Kozlowski, vice president of education and sustainable strategies for the CFDA.

The podcast will address an array of topics, ranging from rebuilding the fashion ecosystem to the intersection of race and sustainability. Each episode features industry figures as guests, with these guests including The RealReal chief executive officer Julie Wainwright, Steven Kolb of the CFDA and Francios Souchet of Make Fashion Circular and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, among others.

The first five episodes of the podcast have been released, with four more to follow later this month.