The RealReal announces new partnership with Gucci

The RealReal has partnered with Gucci for a new initiative promoting a circular fashion economy. The luxury consignment shop will host an online pop-up of pre-worn Gucci items now through the end of the year.

The brands will also plant a tree through the nonprofit One Tree Planted for each Gucci item purchased through The RealReal. This will further help the organization's global restoration efforts to mitigate climate change in the Amazon Rainforest and replenishing Californian forests after this year's record-breaking wildfire season.

The RealReal has said that Gucci is one of its best performing brands year over year, with its demand up by 19 percent this year. Even more, its resale value is 2.3 times stronger than average for luxury brands.

Through partnering with The RealReal, Gucci is sending a message to its consumers that consignment and secondhand retail is an excellent way to extend the lifespan of luxury items. To date, consignment of Gucci items through The RealReal has saved 230 metric tons of carbon and at least 10 million liters of water, compared to the environmental cost of manufacturing new items.

"Gucci is raising the bar, not only for the fashion industry, but for all companies by continuously innovating to make its business more sustainable,” The RealReal's founder and CEO, Julie Wainwright, said in a press release.“Together we’re shining a global spotlight on resale that we hope will encourage all consumers to support the circular economy and join us in reducing fashion’s carbon footprint.”

Image: The RealReal