The RealReal joins UN climate change fashion industry charter

The RealReal is honoring Earth Day this year by announcing that it is the first fashion resale company to join the UN Climate Change's Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action - the charter that Stella McCartney had worked to launch at the end of last year.

The RealReal joins over 60 companies participating in the charter, including Kering, Burberry, the H&M Group and Levi's. The charter advocates for sustainable measures that can be taken within the fashion manufacturing industry that relate to creating solutions for climate change.

"The RealReal has been an advocate for reducing fashion's footprint from day one," Julie Wainwright, CEO of The RealReal, said in a statement. "Joining this Charter is a natural next step for us to be an agent for change on a global level. We're excited to be a voice for the circular economy in actionable conversations about reducing fashion's impact."

WWD reported that since The RealReal founded in 2011, its consignment of women's apparel and accessories has saved 88 million driving miles and 327 million liters of water.

"We make it easy for consumers to shift their consumption behaviors to a more sustainable model, and we challenge ourselves as a company to find new ways to become increasingly sustainable," Wainwright added. "As part of joining the Charter, we're working toward reducing our carbon emissions by 30% by 2030."