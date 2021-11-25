The RealReal launches upcycled ReCollection 02

Online luxury marketplace The RealReal has launched an upcycled collection in collaboration with Circular ReSource Lab, dubbed the ReCollection 02.

The 64 piece line features one-of-a-kind women’s ready-to-wear and accessories upcycled from luxury items as part of its ongoing ReCollection programme, created to put damaged garments back into circulation instead of in landfills. Items included in the range originate from brands such as Prada, Gucci and Alexander McQueen, with pieces reimagined and transformed into wearable garments.

Furthermore, items were selected based on seasonal demand, with the marketplace mixing core winter staples, such as outwear and knitwear, with party holiday looks, like cocktail dresses.

The collection marks the first time the platform has worked with Circular ReSource Lab, an organisation that works to create solutions for fashion waste.

“With ReCollection 02, we wanted to celebrate the return of having fun with fashion again by creating a collection that felt modern and optimistic,” said Samantha McCandless, senior vice president of merchandising at The RealReal, in a release.

She continued: “Taking on the design and creation of an upcycled collection ourselves has given us a new insight into the opportunities and challenges with scaling upcycling, all of which will inform our ongoing experimentation with the ReCollection programme to increase its impact.”

ReCollection 02 is available to shop at The RealReal’s official marketplace and the company’s New York-based flagship store.