The RealReal to release debut book, 'Real Style: Dressing with intention & expressing yourself through style'

Online luxury resale marketplace The Realreal is set to launch its first-ever book, titled ‘Real Style: Dressing with Intention & Expressing Yourself Through Style.’

Written by Kristen Naiman, chief brand officer at Realreal, Cait Munro, and Sarah Leon, the book is not a traditional style guide, but is designed to serve as a guide to help individuals get to know themselves, and therefore their own personal style.

Cover of the Real Style Credits: The RealReal

The book includes essays and interactive exercises to help people uncover and understand what they are drawn to and why. Through a series of prompts, readers are encouraged to interrogate their own creative instincts, distinguishing the ‘Good’ and ‘Bad’ voices while challenging the style norms to understand what feels most like them.

“There are books, magazine articles, and an entire fashion and influencer industrial complex dedicated to telling you that if you acquire ‘the right things,’ you will be stylish,” writes Kristen Naiman, in the book’s introduction. “But there is no magic capsule wardrobe—no trench coat, white button-down, or ballet flat—that shortcuts universal good style. Style is a practice. Good ideas are born from noticing.”

“Secondhand shopping offers a kind of PhD in noticing: to find what you like, you have to understand your own tastes while staying open to them evolving. Which ultimately means knowing yourself—the version of you in that day, that moment, that place.”

The debut book is currently available for pre-order and is set to launch for sale on October 20, 2026.