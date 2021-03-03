The rebirth of Sonia Rykiel at Paris Fashion Week

On Sunday, February 28, ahead of Paris Fashion Week, Sonia Rykiel unveiled on Instagram its first show since the brand’s takeover by Eric and Michaël Dayan last year.

Like most of the ready-to-wear brands presenting their collections for the next FW21, Sonia Rykiel unveiled a video instead of a physical catwalk show.

“Shine a light on Sonia Rykiel”

For the first collection under new management, the brand has remained true to its DNA since it was founded in 1968, with knitwear taking center stage. High-waisted knitted culottes, sweaters, bags, and heeled ankle boots were the main products featured in the presentation that “tells the story of women who cherish their freedom” according to a press release.

The color palette is vibrant, and the recognizable Rykiel stripes can be found in almost every piece of clothing. Throughout the 3 minutes and 50-second presentation of the virtual show, there is a progressive rhythm, first slow and mysterious, then fast and playful with smiling models. The brand capitalizes on the house’s image and adopts its iconic codes: colorful stripes, knits, self-mockery, and humor.

Behind the scenes, the brand emphasized the creation of the collection was a team effort. “It is an in-house design studio made up of talents and experts who are committed to highlighting the house of Sonia Rykiel. We wanted to honor the house and its codes, its DNA, rather than personifying this collection by just one person,” explains the brand in an email to FashionUnited.

“We are not a label that wants to be 100 percent digital”

In terms of sales channels, the company intends to develop these further. By email, the brand stated, “Currently the distribution is mainly sold digitally, but physical retail will soon follow.”

“The e-shop with a digital customer experience (redesign of the global brand site and social shopping …), wholesale with selected quality retailers, and retail (corner, pop up, innovative retail experience, closer to our customers).”

The brand’s luxury positioning will be supported by a selection of “prestigious points of sale and department stores” in France and around the world.

The company believes in a physical presence and does not intend to transform the brand into a fully digital brand. “We are not a label that wants to be 100 percent digital.” The future will show whether this luxury positioning will “appeal to all generations”, stated the brand in its press release.

This article was previously published on FashionUnited.FR, then translated and edited into English by Tess Stenzel.