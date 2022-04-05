The Rolling Stones collaborate with jewellers The Great Frog

The Rolling Stones are teaming up with rock ‘n’ roll jewellers The Great Frog through the band's fashion and lifestyle brand, RS No9 Carnaby on a special anniversary jewellery collaboration.

The jewellery collection is inspired by the original artwork from The Rolling Stones’ top ten charting album, Beggars Banquet, originally released in 1968, with references from the album cover's iconic graphics.

The handmade jewellery features a ‘Beggars Banquet Defaced Skull Ring’, featuring a skull design with engraved details from the album cover, while the ‘Rolling Stones Tongue Signet Ring’ features a golden twist on the iconic Rolling Stones tongue design, and the ‘Rolling Stones I.D Bracelet’ is a chunky chain with engravings from the album cover, including a unique clasp mechanism with the tongue logo, opened by pressing on the tongue.

Image: The Rolling Stones x The Great Frog

Each item is made from hallmarked British 925 sterling silver and embellished with a solid 9ct yellow gold tongue logo.

Reino Lehtonen-Riley, owner of The Great Frog, said in a statement: “The Great Frog and The Rolling Stones were born from the epicentre of London's first youth culture movement, Carnaby Street, and are entwined by the groundswell of the era-defining rock and roll movement of the 1960s.

“Both intrinsically linked with the zeitgeist of the first rock and roll generation, this collaboration is 60 years in the making, so we are incredibly proud to work with the biggest and best band of all time.”

The Rolling Stones x The Great Frog jewellery will be available exclusively from RS No 9. Carnaby in London from April 8, with prices starting from 310 pounds.

