The Rolling Stones unveils watch collection with Nixon

The Rolling Stones’ lifestyle brand RS No.9 Carnaby has collaborated with California-based watch and accessories brand Nixon on a limited-edition capsule collection to celebrate the band’s 60th anniversary.

The collaboration will be released in two instalments and feature a collection of timepieces, replacement watch bands, and accessories that brings together the band’s iconic tongue and lips logo.

The first drop, launching on August 30, includes four watches and two replacement watch bands made from recycled materials. The watches span across the high and low ends of the Nixon spectrum including The Rolling Stones Primacy watch, limited to 250 timepieces for 1,300 pounds, with a woven tongue logo face.

The other watches in the collection include The Rolling Stones 51-30, priced 500 pounds, which features a neon sign font, classic tongue logo, and a rock’n’roll subdial in homage to the Stones' early London club shows. While The Rolling Stones Time Teller, priced 160 pounds, is a remastered icon of Nixon heritage, available in all-gold with a classic tongue and lips on an all-gold face and in all-red featuring the spikey red tongue logo created for the Voodoo Lounge tour.

The collection also includes replacement bands to add customisation to the timepieces, ranging from 40 to 50 pounds.

The first drop will be available online and at The Rolling Stones’ global flagship store, RS No.9 Carnaby, at 9 Carnaby Street in London from August 30, with the second drop set to be released later in 2022.

