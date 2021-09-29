The Row launches childrenswear collection

W Magazine has reported that Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s brand The Row has launched a childrenswear collection. The brand’s first children’s capsule collection is available both in stores and on their website. The idea to launch childrenswear was sparked by the designers’ friends who had kids during the pandemic.

The collection includes cashmere pants, crewnecks, belted cardigans, hats, and velvet slip-ons. Price points for the collection range from 390 dollars to 790 dollars. Sizes come from 2 to 10 years old.

The collection is completely genderless with everything devoid of zippers, buttons, laces, and other things considered to make children’s clothing uncomfortable. The color palette is more colorful than The Row’s mainline approach to primarily neutrals, with the children’s collection featuring blue, pink, orange, and green.

Mary Kate and Ashley spoke with the kids to discuss their likes and dislikes, and this helped guide their design approach to the collection. In the spirit of philanthropy, proceeds of the collection will be donated to charities in Los Angeles, New York, and London. The brand is hoping to expand the childrenswear collection evolving just beyond basics, but they are taking a slow and steady approach as they did when launching The Row, which began with just a T-shirt.