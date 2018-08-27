The Row launching menswear

Mary Kate and Ashley's The Row has become a fashion favorite for shoppers at Barneys to the L.A. It girls. The brand's power and notoriety only appears to increase every season, and they are about to get a lot more notorious because they are launching menswear.

In a press released provided to Fashionista.com, the New York-based label announced that The Row's men's offering "echoes the dedication to craftsmanship, exceptional fabrics and fine tailoring" already present in its womenswear and accessory collections.

The Row has won and been nominated for its share of CFDA Fashion Awards during its time. Most recently, the brand won the CFDA Award for Accessories Design this past June.

Fall 2018 Menswear Collection A post shared by The Row (@therow) on Aug 27, 2018 at 5:00am PDT

The brand is actually no stranger to the menswear category. "We did one menswear capsule collection many years ago, and in 2016 launched a retail menswear capsule," said Ashley in a statement to Fashionista.com. "It was imperative that we received our customers' feedback and to approach this collection thoughtfully at our pace."

The brand is actually named after Savile Row, the home to some of the world's greatest menswear tailors.

Currently The Row is planning to have their first official menswear collection centered around the relaxed tailoring made popular in the 80s and 90s, and include contemporary pieces like shirting, knitwear, denim and tees.

Mary Kate and Ashley will be taking a very globalized approach to this collection. The tailored pieces are made in Japan with traditional European hand-stitch techniques, the shirting is produced in France, the knitwear in Italy and the denim and T-shirts here in the U.S as reported by Fashionista.com.

Those who want to get their hands on the collection won't have to wait too long. The menswear collection will be available beginning this October at The Row retail stores and select wholesale partners.