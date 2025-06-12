The Shirt Company extends its size range to be more inclusive

Independent London-based label, The Shirt Company, which specialises in premium shirts and blouses for women, is launching a new ‘Curve Range,’ expanding its size offering from UK 6 up to UK 28.

The ‘Curve Range’ has been launched in response to growing demand for more inclusive sizing and will offer an expanded edit of The Shirt Company’s best-selling shirts and blouses, moving forward the brand’s commitment to dress every woman, regardless of size.

Donna Middleton, founder and creative director at The Shirt Company, said in a statement: "We have always believed that great tailoring should be accessible to every woman.

“This new size-inclusive range is the result of months of refinement and dedication to getting the fit right, not just scaled up. By working with a variety of fit models, we have created pieces that flatter without restricting and move with you, not against you. It’s a proud evolution for our brand."

The Shirt Company – The Curve Range Credits: The Shirt Company

Each piece in the new edit has been designed to ensure a “flattering, elevated fit across the size spectrum,” explains the label. They’ve gone beyond simple grading and utilised a range of real bodies to refine proportions, adjust lengths, and enhance support where needed, re-engineering dart placements, hem lengths and button spacing to ensure each piece has been tailored with intention.

Key styles in the size-inclusive collection include the ‘Isabella White’ tiered ruffle cotton shirt with cascading ruffles and a gently flared fit, the ‘Antoinette’ pleated tuxedo shirt with vertical pleats that elongate the silhouette, and the ‘Colleen White’ semi-fit basic cotton shirt, which offers an everyday essential, cut with soft shaping and ample coverage at the hip.

Each piece in the Curve Range has been crafted in Europe using premium cotton and poplin. Prices range from 95 to 130 pounds.