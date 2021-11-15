The Tartan Blanket Co. collaborates with The Little Magpie

The Tartan Blanket Co. has unveiled a collaboration with travel blogger and influencer Amy Bell, better known as The Little Magpie, featuring scarves that explore Scotland’s nostalgic past.

The Little Magpie x The Tartan Blanket Co. limited-edition collaboration consists of three exclusive scarves made from 100 percent super soft lambswool and each featuring bold British patterning.

Each scarf is named after members of The Little Magpie family and has been designed to “throw on with anything”.

Image: courtesy of The Tartan Blanket Co.; The Little Magpie x The Tartan Blanket Co.

The ‘Bell’ scarf is the hero piece featuring a green checkerboard pattern, while the ‘Roberts’ is a traditional tartan with a contemporary twist with a green stripe that interlocks through the design.

The collection also features The Tartan Blanket Co.’s first-ever double-faced scarf, the ‘Spencer’ offering camel on one side with monochrome gingham on the other, described by the brand as the “perfect scarf for every wardrobe”.

Image: courtesy of The Tartan Blanket Co.; The Little Magpie x The Tartan Blanket Co.

The collection is Bell’s take on Scottish design made modern, with the influencer adding on Instagram: “The scarf designs were inspired by beautiful Scotland, by colours and prints that I tend to gravitate towards, and a desire to fill the gap in people’s scarf wardrobe that was maybe missing.

“I did it over a couple of months, accompanied by several hundred cups of tea, pulling together images that inspired me – it’s better you don’t know how many photos of Alexa Chung were in the initial moodboards – along with samples of prints I liked.”

The Little Magpie x The Tartan Blanket Co. collection launches on November 19, with the first pre-order selling out within 25 minutes on November 10. Prices range from 55 to 70 pounds.