The #TheFerragnez wedding media impact value hits 36 million dollars

The wedding between celebrity influencer and accessories designer Chiara Ferragni and Italian rapper Fedez on September 1, dubbed #TheFerragnez , generated a total audience-driven Media Impact Value (MIV) of 36 million dollars across online and social, according to data released from Launchmetrics.

Ferragni, who has more than 14.5 million followers on Instagram, and her husband Fedez, who has 6.6 million followers on the photo-sharing platform, documented their wedding extravaganza across social media, and for the three days of the wedding plus the day after – from August 31 to September 3, Launchmetrics reveals that the wedding sparked over 67 million interactions using the official hashtag.

Dior, which provided three custom looks for the bride, received 5.2 million dollars in audience-driven MIV and an engagement of 5.6 million globally. While, Ferragni’s posts on Dior, represent 1.6 million dollars in MIV, 31 percent of the global MIV for Dior. Launchmetrics, also notes that 41 percent of the MIV gained was from online sources while 59 percent came directly from social media platforms.

The MIV that Dior generated represents 15 percent of the overall buzz from the wedding at 5.2 million dollars, which is higher in percentage terms to the Royal wedding dress designer Givenchy, who designed Meghan Markle’s gown. The royal wedding generated Givenchy 7 percent of the total MIV, however, in monetary value it translated into 22.6 million dollars, more than 4 times higher, due to the overall volume of coverage on the royal wedding.

It wasn’t just Dior who were winners of #TheFerragnez wedding, Prada, which Ferragni chose to wear to the rehearsal dinner, received a total MIV of 1.8 million dollars and 1.5 million interactions globally, while Italian house Alberta Ferretti, who dressed her bridesmaids garnered 354,000 US dollars in MIV and 390,000 interactions.

Beauty brand Lancôme, owned by L’Oréal, also benefitted after the bride entrusted the French luxury perfume and cosmetics brand to complete her bridal look. The make-up brand received a global MIV of 700,000 US dollars and 1.3 million in engagement.