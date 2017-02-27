The top looks to hit the red carpet at the Oscars 2017

For Hollywood's A-list, Oscars night is the biggest fashion moment of the year. And Tinseltown's top actresses did not disappoint on Sunday, with white, gold, red and plenty of long sleeves among the key trends. Here are some highlights from the Academy Awards red carpet:

Visions in white

White, cream and champagne quickly emerged as a red carpet favorite. Best actress nominee Isabelle Huppert, already a Golden Globe winner for edgy rape-revenge thriller "Elle," oozed glamour in her glittering long-sleeved, champagne floor-length Armani gown with a demure neckline.

Best supporting actress nominee Nicole Kidman also went for Armani -- a halter-neck nude gown with intricate kaleidoscope beading, her hair swept up and her lips bright red. "Rogue One" star Felicity Jones, a nominee two years ago for the Stephen Hawking biopic "The Theory of Everything," earned mixed reviews for her gauzy pale Dior ballerina gown that recalled a Degas painting of dancers at the barre.

Also very much on trend: Models Karlie Kloss, in a caped white Stella McCartney gown, and Chrissy Teigen in a revealing Zuhair Murad frock, along with actress Hailee Steinfeld in a sheer floral Ralph + Russo gown. Even Faye Dunaway -- who was involved in the night's epic mix-up on the best picture winner -- appeared on stage in a long-sleeved white gown with cutouts at the shoulders.

All that glitters is gold

If you want to sparkle on Oscars night, look like one of the coveted statuettes. Emma Stone, the best actress winner for her turn in feel-good musical "La La Land," sparkled in a retro gold Givenchy flapper gown with a tiered fringed skirt, her red hair in Veronica Lake waves.

Actress Jessica Biel -- whose singer husband Justin Timberlake is a nominee -- chose a body-conscious glittering gold Kaufmanfranco gown with the ubiquitous long sleeves and sheer panels made to look like tiny rips in the fabric. And former Oscar winner Charlize Theron looked statuesque in a shimmering gold dress by Dior with a plunging neckline, a full pleated skirt -- and a leg-baring slit.

Radiant red

Viola Davis, who took home best supporting actress honors for her work in the film adaptation of August Wilson's play "Fences," looked fierce in an Armani red silk gown that bared her shoulders.

Irish-Ethiopian actress Ruth Negga, nominated for best actress for her work in civil rights drama "Loving," also chose red -- a romantic floor-length Valentino gown with a lace collar, those trendy long sleeves, a train -- and a ruby crown. "There are films... that stay with you, that leave a residue. I don't think it will ever leave me," she told E! television.

Old Hollywood

Winter whites were definitely a favorite on Sunday, but there was plenty of room for classic Tinseltown glamour in dark hues. "Hidden Figures" star Taraji P. Henson earned raves for her strapless midnight blue velvet Alberta Ferretti gown that hugged her curves. A deep front slit showcased a flash of toned leg.

"Projects like this don't come along often," Henson told E! television. "These women changed the course of history," she said of her film about three female black mathematicians who toiled in obscurity on the US space program. Kirsten Dunst won plaudits for her strapless black Dior gown with a full skirt and asymmetrical hemline.

Janelle Monae, who featured in both "Moonlight" and "Hidden Figures," went for a major fashion moment. Her daring black Elie Saab gown featured a bodice with strategically placed embroidery -- reminiscent of Halle Berry's sheer burgundy Oscars dress, also from Elie Saab -- and a massive Marie Antoinette skirt. A golden headband completed the look.

Politics up front

The accessory of choice for Sunday's Oscars? The blue ribbon of the American Civil Liberties Union, a high-profile civil rights organization. Spotted wearing them: "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins, "Hamilton" star and best original song nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda, Negga and Kloss.

Date with Mom

Another key Oscars accessory? Mom. Best supporting actor nominees Dev Patel ("Lion") and Lucas Hedges ("Manchester by the Sea") arrived with their mothers on their arm, as did Miranda. "The joy for me is to bring my mom as my date," Miranda told AFP.(AFP)

Homepage photo: Rhodes, Hibbert and Sanders in Calvin. Credit: Brett Lloyd

Photo 1: Naomie Harris in Calvin Klein by Appointment. Credit: WireImage Global

Photo 2: Emma Stone and Jessica Biel, courtesy of Stefanie Wirnshofer Public Relations. Credit: Getty Images