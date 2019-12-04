The Upside launches sustainable collection

The Upside has launched its first sustainable capsule collection, which includes 12 unique activewear and beach styles made with organic cotton and recycled fabrications. Fabrics include recycled polyamide (nylon) made from landfill and oceans waste, as well as, organic cotton made from non-genetically modified seeds and grown without using toxic chemicals.

“Sustainability is so important and should be front of mind with everyone as we have a serious problem," said Jodhi Meares, founder of The Upside, in a statement. "As a conscious fashion brand, we just have to think ethically, it is part of being a responsible company. Technology has come a long way with fabrications, so it is something we are looking at diligently to include in every collection."

The brand is acutely aware of the huge role that the fashion industry places on the environment and are very conscious in their daily decision making to play their part in reducing this impact on a number of different levels, including exclusively using recyclable and biodegradable packaging and offering reusable aluminum water bottle assortment to encourage customers to reduce the purchase of plastics. As consumers are becoming more eco-conscious in the wake of a growing climate crisis, they are shopping smarter and are more interested in how what they are buying is impacting the environment.

Sustainability has become the new frontier for the fashion industry as designers and companies work to eliminate their carbon footprint. For The Upside, relaunched last year under a new creative director, they are taking a sustainably stylish and environmentally friendly approach to lure customers back to the brand.

photo: courtesy of Purple PR