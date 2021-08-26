The Vamps star in Ben Sherman AW21 campaign

Pop-rock band The Vamps lead the way in the new Ben Sherman campaign, featuring the brand’s new Young Soul Rebels collection in a campaign video and series of photoshoots.

The Vamps, consisting of Bradley Simpson, Connor Ball, Tristan Evans and James McVey, are seen wearing a range of Ben Sherman classics, including knitted cardigans, smart casual trousers, classic flannel shirts and wool check Harringtons shirts. The campaign video captures the moment the band reunites after months of lockdown induced separation, with the boys rehearsing on top of a building complete with guitars, drums and microphones.

The Young Soul Rebels collection, part of the brand’s AW21 release, draws influences from the 70’s inspired British Mod and Ska era. Retro-inspired sportswear, relax-fitted trousers and heritage checks are prominent components of the collection, mixing together formal and casual designs for a contemporary look. Parts of the collection also see reinventions of Ben Sherman archive pieces, updating original designs with innovative materials.

Ben Sherman is a regular player in high profile collaborations, including its recent work with Team GB on a Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games collection. The fashion house designed a range of Opening and Closing ceremony attire inspired by British heritage, with a campaign featuring a number of athletes competing in the games.

Its current campaign follows The Vamps’ announcement of their upcoming tour, with Ben Sherman stating that it will be supporting them throughout their tour dates and suggesting the possibility of future surprises for fans to look out for.