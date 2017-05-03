The Webster teams up with Lane Crawford

Miami boutique The Webster is partnering with luxury Chinese department store Lane Crawford on an exclusive collection featuring more than 70 styles from over 20 brands that “embody the spirit of Miami” including Coach, Sonia Rykiel and Proenza Schouler.

The exclusive collaboration has all been inspired by The Webster’s flamingo logo and comprises of womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, and lifestyle accessories that will be available in pop-up shops at Lane Crawford stores in Hong Kong and mainland China, as well as at The Webster's four US stores and online.

The Webster x Lane Crawford collection features brands including Bonpoint, Courreges, Ellery, FRS, Gul Hurgel, Jacquemus, Lisa Marie Fernandez, Maison Michel, Master and Dynamic, Mira Mikati, Olympia Le Tan, Orlebar Brown, Paco Rabanne, Palm Angels, RetroSuperFuture, Rosie Assoulin, Saloni, Saint James, Saloni, Solid and Striped, Thom Browne, and Vilebrequin.

Highlights include a Coach varsity jacket, a flamingo pink ruffled Lisa Maris Fernandez swimsuit, a Paco Rabanne straw bag, a Rosie Assoulin jumpsuit, and a Sonia Rykiel flamingo brooch and jumper.

Commenting on the collection, Laure Heriard Dubreuil, founder and chief executive officer of The Webster, said: “Ever since having lived and studied in China, I have been fascinated with the forward sense of style I have seen exhibited, and am thrilled for the opportunity to collaborate with such an iconic, historic brand such as Lane Crawford.

“Miami is an incredibly energetic city that is rich in culture and diversity; we are so excited to share this unique collection with both the Lane Crawford and The Webster clients alike.”

Andrew Keith, president at Lane Crawford, added: “The Lane Crawford customer is constantly looking for newness so we are very excited to collaborate with The Webster to create a unique experience for Hong Kong and China. We’ll be recreating the dynamic energy of South Beach in a specially designed Miami-inspired pop-up in store and online, where customers will also be able to discover an edit of worldwide exclusive products.”

Images: courtesy of The Webster/Lane Crawford