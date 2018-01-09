The Weeknd ends collaboration with H&M following 'Coolest Monkey' hoodie

London - Artist The Weeknd has reportedly cut all ties with H&M after the high street retailer selected a child of colour to model a childrenswear hoodie bearing the slogan: 'Coolest Monkey in the Jungle' on its global online store.

The singer took to Twitter on Monday to voice his disappointment at H&M and share his decision, adding that he was "deeply offended" by the photograph and will not be working with H&M anymore. The social media statement from the artist, who previously collaborated with H&M for its Spring Icons 2017 campaign and created a capsule collection for Autumn 2017 with the brand, comes as the retailer faced a wave of criticism for its choice of model for the hoodie.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore... pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) 8. Januar 2018

H&M has issued an apology for the product photograph since it went viral earlier this week. "We understand that many people are upset about the image," wrote H&M in a statement published on Twitter. "We, who work at H&M, can only agree. We are deeply sorry that the picture was taken, and we also regret the actual print. Therefore, we have not only removed the image from our channels, but also the garment from our product offering."