The White Company partners with British Airways for premium flying experience

The White Company has partnered up with British Airways to supply the airline company’s leading members with luxury bedding and amenity kits. The new partnership is part of the airline’s 400 million pound investment plan to enhance its customer offering, which focuses on excellence in its premium cabin and better quality for all its customers.

As part of the new partnership, The White Company has designed luxury bedding, which includes a bespoke large pillow, a soft woven blanket with a satin trim, a luxury duvet and a padded mattress cover to improve passengers rest during their flight. In addition, the retailer has also created amenity kits for British Airways new Club World customers, which includes selected products from The White Company, such as its Spa collection and eye-mask.

Chrissie Rucker, the founder of The White Company, said: “We are passionate about creating the best night’s sleep for all our customers and I'm truly delighted to now be working with British Airways to 'sleep well in the sky'. I hope you love the result as much as we do.” The bedding and amenity kits are available to British Airways customers travelling in Club World between Heathrow and New York JFK and will gradually rolled out across British Airways long-route routes later this year.

“Our investment in Club World has started and we’re kicking off by helping our customers sleep even better in the skies," said Alex Cruz, British Airways’ chairman and CEO. "Partnering with The White Company, another quintessentially British brand renowned for quality and style is the first step in a multi-million-pound investment for our premium customers.”