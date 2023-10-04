The Woolmark Company launches ‘Filter by Fabric’ campaign calling for accurate product descriptions

The Woolmark Company has launched a new ‘Filter by Fabric’ initiative to combat what it calls misleading product names confusing consumers.

A recent YouGov study stated that consumers find ambiguous terms such as ‘silky,’ ‘mesh,’ and ‘fleece’ confusing, making it difficult to identify the fibres in the fabric, especially when synthetic materials are used to mimic natural fibres in clothing.

It found that 77 percent of people believe clothing brands and retailers should clearly disclose fabric composition. However, this vital information is often hidden, misrepresented, or undisclosed.

To assist consumers, The Woolmark Company has launched the ‘Filter by Fabric’ campaign urging fashion brands, retailers, publishers and content creators to commit to clear, honest product names that accurately communicate fabric composition. It adds that this action would equip shoppers with essential information, while also promoting transparency and accountability in the fashion industry.

The Woolmark Company ‘Filter by Fabric’ campaign Credits: The Woolmark Company

The campaign also aims to encourage consumers to ‘Filter by Fabric’ when shopping by placing the focus on the fabric’s impact and empowering them to make more informed and sustainably conscious decisions.

The same study also added that 60 percent of respondents would find sustainable choices easier if stores included fabric in the product name or allowed customers to filter by fabric.

John Roberts, managing director of The Woolmark Company, said in a statement: “We need to clearly communicate the composition of fossil fuel-derived fabrics to prevent consumer deception. This simple, lasting action could initiate a significant transformation in the industry, encouraging transparency, responsibility, and mindful consumerism.

“Educating consumers is crucial for them to understand the importance of the information on apparel labels, similar to how they interpret food nutrition labels or appliance energy ratings.”

Several fashion brands, designers and organisations have already pledged support for the campaign, including Benetton, Cubus, Reformation, Saul Nash, Lagos Space Program, Teatum Jones, Dagsmejan, Maggie Marilyn, Haydenshapes, Albus Lumen, Plastic Soup Foundation and Variant 3D.