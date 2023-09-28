Theophilio and Sergio Hudson among LA Fashion Week participants

Ahead of the upcoming event, LA Fashion Week (LAFW) has released details of its SS24 schedule, including its lineup of participating brands and selection of official partners.

Set to take over Hollywood between October 18 to 22 at NYA Studios, the fashion week will be adopting the theme ‘Empowering Designers, Empowering Dreams’, with visionary leadership to be taken on by N4xt Experiences.

According to its preliminary roster, Imitation of Christ will be opening the event, while there will be further participation from Theophilio, Luis De Javier, Sergio Hudson, BruceGlen, Neon Cowboys, Advisry, Tombogo, Demobaza, Sami Miro Vintage and No Sesso.

This year will also see the debut Beautylab concept, a physical installation in which the latest advancements in beauty technology and sustainability will take place as part of a collaboration with beauty giant Lancôme.

A SAP SE Experience interactive tent will additionally be a part of the programming, offering visitors a daily showcase of four designers that will present their own pieces and providing the option to purchase from the LAFW merchandise collection.

Digital showcases will also be available through partnerships with BigThinx, which will create virtual fashion experiences, and Obsess, which will activate with Theophilio brand director Antoine Gregory.

N4xt Experiences will further be introducing LAFW Society, the organisation’s philanthropic arm that operates as a non-profit supporting emerging designers.

The initiative will debut during a cocktail reception on the eve of LAFW, October 18, acting as the official kick off to the fashion week.