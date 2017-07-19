Theory launches Theory 2.0 for the young professional

New York-based contemporary label Theory has launched its Theory 2.0 project with a curated capsule collection for the “modern working woman” that has been designed and spearheaded by its “young, forward-thinking members” employees.

The capsule collection is described as “versatile and easy-to-wear” and is made up of 32 pieces that have been designed to “look stylish and appropriate for work and everything else”. The pieces are all machine washable to make them “unfussy and easy to care for, and clean,” including the vegan leather and suede.

The idea is that the capsule collection of “hero wardrobe staples” never go out of style and that the pieces are filled with “expert tailoring and technical, high-quality fabrications, at a great price” that have longevity and are part of what it is describing as its long-term sustainability practices as well as supporting women’s empowerment.

Launching the collection to consumers, Theory explains on its website: “Joined in a singular mission to bring meaningful clothing to our customers, we developed 2.0 to include a versatile, easy-to-wear capsule collection, plans for long-term sustainability practices, and a leadership series supporting women’s empowerment. We're putting mindful fashion in motion.”

The collection features pieces including blazers, T-shirts, suede jackets, shirts, knitwear, trousers, dresses, outerwear, skirts, jeans, and leggings, with prices ranging from 55 dollars for a tee to 495 pounds for the Doubleface BF Coat that is reversible.

Images: via Theory’s website