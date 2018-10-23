These are the Fashion Awards 2018 nominations

- Huw Hughes |
-
The nominees for the Fashion Award 2018, in partnership with Swarovski, have been announced today during a press screening at Council at Soho House, London. The nominations were announced by Stephanie Phair, Chairman of the British Fashion Council (BFC), Nadja Swarovski, Member of the Swarovski Executive Board and Caroline Rush, Chief Executive of the British Fashion.
The Fashion Awards voting body - made up of 2,000 key members of the fashion industry - selected for their favourite candidates for each award. The nominations were made in ten categories with the five winners of each category shortlisted. Commenting on the news to press at the briefing, Nadja Swarovski, member of the Swarovski executive board, said: "Representing fashion’s most inspiring emerging and established talents, this list is the perfect showcase for the energy and diversity of the industry today.”
Additional awards, voted for only by the British Fashion Council, are awarded on the night and include Outstanding Achievement, the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, the Special Recognition Award for Innovation, and the Swarovski Award for Positive Change. For the first time, this year’s awards will also celebrate 100 of the most innovative and inspiring young talents from around the world.
The Fashion Awards 2018 will take place on 10 December at a ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Additional awards will be announced over the coming weeks and celebrated on the night.
The full list of nominations in alphabetical order are:
Accessories Designer of the Year
- Alessandro Michele for Gucci
- Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga
- Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
- Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior
- Miuccia Prada for Prada
Brand of the Year
- Balenciaga
- Burberry
- Gucci
- Off-White
- Prada
British Designer of the Year Menswear
- Craig Green for Craig Green
- Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson
- Kim Jones for Dior Homme
- Martine Rose for Martine Rose
- Riccardo Tisci for Burberry
British Designer of the Year Womenswear
- Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy
- Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson
- Roksanda Ilinčić for Roksanda
- Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha
- Victoria Beckham for Victoria Beckham
British Emerging Talent Menswear
- Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty for Cottweiler
- Eden Loweth & Tom Barratt for Art School
- Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov
- Phoebe English for Phoebe English
- Samuel Ross for A-Cold-Wall*
British Emerging Talent Womenswear
- Matty Bovan for Matty Bovan
- Natalia Alaverdian for A.W.A.K.E.
- Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo
- Richard Quinn for Richard Quinn
- Sofia Prantera and Fergus Purcell for Aries
Business Leader
- Jonathan Akeroyd for Versace
- José Neves for Farfetch
- Marco Bizzarri for Gucci
- Marco Gobbetti for Burberry
- Michael Burke for Louis Vuitton
Designer of the Year
- Alessandro Michele for Gucci
- Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy
- Kim Jones for Dior Homme
- Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino
- Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton
Model of the Year
- Adut Akech
- Adwoa Aboah
- Bella Hadid
- Kaia Gerber
- Winnie Harlow
Urban Luxe
- Alyx
- Balenciaga
- Marine Serre
- Off-White
- Supreme
photo credit: the british fashion council