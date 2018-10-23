These are the Fashion Awards 2018 nominations

The nominees for the Fashion Award 2018, in partnership with Swarovski, have been announced today during a press screening at Council at Soho House, London. The nominations were announced by Stephanie Phair, Chairman of the British Fashion Council (BFC), Nadja Swarovski, Member of the Swarovski Executive Board and Caroline Rush, Chief Executive of the British Fashion.

The Fashion Awards voting body - made up of 2,000 key members of the fashion industry - selected for their favourite candidates for each award. The nominations were made in ten categories with the five winners of each category shortlisted. Commenting on the news to press at the briefing, Nadja Swarovski, member of the Swarovski executive board, said: "Representing fashion’s most inspiring emerging and established talents, this list is the perfect showcase for the energy and diversity of the industry today.”

Additional awards, voted for only by the British Fashion Council, are awarded on the night and include Outstanding Achievement, the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, the Special Recognition Award for Innovation, and the Swarovski Award for Positive Change. For the first time, this year’s awards will also celebrate 100 of the most innovative and inspiring young talents from around the world.

The Fashion Awards 2018 will take place on 10 December at a ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Additional awards will be announced over the coming weeks and celebrated on the night.

The full list of nominations in alphabetical order are:

Accessories Designer of the Year Alessandro Michele for Gucci

Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga

Jonathan Anderson for Loewe

Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior

Miuccia Prada for Prada Brand of the Year Balenciaga

Burberry

Gucci

Off-White

Prada British Designer of the Year Menswear Craig Green for Craig Green

Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson

Kim Jones for Dior Homme

Martine Rose for Martine Rose

Riccardo Tisci for Burberry British Designer of the Year Womenswear Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy

Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson

Roksanda Ilinčić for Roksanda

Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha

Victoria Beckham for Victoria Beckham British Emerging Talent Menswear Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty for Cottweiler

Eden Loweth & Tom Barratt for Art School

Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov

Phoebe English for Phoebe English

Samuel Ross for A-Cold-Wall* British Emerging Talent Womenswear Matty Bovan for Matty Bovan

Natalia Alaverdian for A.W.A.K.E.

Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo

Richard Quinn for Richard Quinn

Sofia Prantera and Fergus Purcell for Aries Business Leader Jonathan Akeroyd for Versace

José Neves for Farfetch

Marco Bizzarri for Gucci

Marco Gobbetti for Burberry

Michael Burke for Louis Vuitton Designer of the Year Alessandro Michele for Gucci

Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy

Kim Jones for Dior Homme

Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino

Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton Model of the Year Adut Akech

Adwoa Aboah

Bella Hadid

Kaia Gerber

Winnie Harlow Urban Luxe Alyx

Balenciaga

Marine Serre

Off-White

Supreme

photo credit: the british fashion council