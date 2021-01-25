These trends will be in shop windows for summer 2021

2021 also promises to be an uncertain year in connection with the corona crisis, which is why FashionUnited brings you an overview of the main trends that will determine the spring-summer 2021 season. A 'best of' for retailers and e-retailers who are looking for inspiration to replenish their stock or to keep their windows as up-to-date as possible.

Image: Saint Laurent SS21, Ferragamo SS21

Sensual knitted tops

Knitwear may be the fabric of the colder seasons, but its soft contours make it possible to provide bodies with a shape that will remain in the summer season. In the report 'SS21 Trends Spotlight: Europe vs. US ', the Heuritech analytics platform reports a 20 percent increase in form-fitting knit garments for the summer of 2021 compared to the summer of 2020. To take a well-considered bet on this material, the company recommends focusing on the tops, the category where the knitting is most evident. You are safer with this substance in the European market than in the United States, according to the Heuritech report.

The Première Vision website also indicates the buyer's preference for "wrapped knitwear". That term refers to knits that are both sensual and easy to wear; Première Vision mentions as an example thick, stretchable fabrics and fine fleeces, made from a mixture of viscose and other synthetic fibers.

Image: Oysho webshop (2019)

Linen in neutral and pastel shades

Linen is increasingly gaining ground. For a long time the material was discarded, now it is recognized for its durable qualities and praised for its versatility to modernize the material. In a study devoted to linen, Tagwalk, a search engine specializing in fashion, revealed a telling figure: +102 percent linen seen on the spring-summer runways 21. Heuritech adds that linen in combination with pastel or neutrals and on custom pieces are in demand, adding that the material could enable brands to target avant-garde and trendy consumers.

Image: Saint Laurent SS21, Isabel Marant SS21

Metallic items with an 80's flair

The disco wind that blew over the holiday season in the winter of 2020 will not fully subside this summer. The looks with shimmering materials reflect the desire for parties that many people have to miss due to the pandemic. Burberry, Acne Studios, Isabel Marant and Paco Rabanne used metallic materials in their spring and summer collections. Heuritech specifies the categories of products associated with this trend: skirts for the European market and jackets for the American market. Tagwalk also points out that the term "disco" in the SS21 collections is up 132.8 percent from SS20. Metallic pieces are mainly aimed at consumers with a sharp style, the demand for them among the general public has yet to grow.

Image: Isabel Marant SS21, Agnès b. SS21

Cheerful looks

Last June, Célina Bailly, responsible for the Women's Casual trend book at trend agency Promostyl, told FashionUnited that “Joy” would be one of the big themes for spring-summer 2021. This keyword should be understood as the consumer's desire to wear garments that are much more comfortable and creative. "People are going to buy more color, natural shades like green, yellow, something that brings more joy," Celina explained at the time. In addition to this use of color, pieces with creative prints and weaves also appeared remarkably often at SS21 fashion weeks. Including: Christopher Kane and his painted collection, Marni and the pieces from the archive that were patched and painted with poetic words, or Stella Jean with her vibrant outfits.

But whether it's the expression of uninhibited creativity or clashing prints, the idea here is to focus on clothes that are at the core joyful and comforting. It's no coincidence that the most successful brands on Instagram at London Fashion Week SS21 all showcased colorful and printed collections.

Image: Agnès b. PE21, Dior PE21

Freedom of movement in comfortable pieces

The lockdown periods have converted consumers to radically comfortable outfits. The Première Vision trade fair praises the casual wear category, be it ultra-feminine or boyish, tight-fitting or loose-fitting. Think of a tight knit dress, clothes that fit like a second skin, or light, flowy outfits like those from Dior on the SS21 catwalk. Première Vision also highlights a desire for silky, casual pieces, with feminine outerwear that fluctuates in material between luxurious cotton and silk.

Almost any pieces that allow consumers to swap their eternal jogging suit for a less boring outfit are good to include. The outfit should bring comfort and elegance and should be worn both at home and outdoors. Céline Bailly points out to FashionUnited readers that the trend towards sustainability is becoming increasingly important, and with it the desire to show this in our outfits.

This article was previously published on FashionUnited.FR, then translated and edited into English by Kelly Press.

Main image: Isabel Marant SS21, dance collective (La) horde