ThirdLove announces new entrepreneurial program called "TL Effect"

ThirdLove is working to support women of color. The online intimates brand has launched a new program meant to support and encourage early stage consumer-focused companies run by women entrepreneurs of color.

Called “The TL Effect,” the program aims to foster "a future where founders of the country’s many businesses reflect its demographic," according to a company statement. ThirdLove will use the program to help the next generation of women leaders build and scale their businesses to achieve success.

The application for the TL Effect will launch on ThirdLove's website on June 30. The brand is encouraging female founders of color to submit their businesses for consideration upon this launch.

Businesses accepted into the program will receive support through a monetary grant, increased brand awareness and mentorship from members of the ThirdLove team in areas including product development, production, supply chain, marketing, creative and finance.

“As a brand that embraces diversity, equality, and inclusion, we have spent the past few weeks brainstorming ways the team could make a difference and help influence this moment of change taking place in our society,” Heidi Zak, CEO and co-founder of ThirdLove said in a statement. “Combined with enhanced focus on our internal diversity and inclusion initiatives, the TL Effect will create a meaningful way to concretely contribute to the community, that will also allow us to listen and learn from these founders' experiences and points of view, in hopes that it will ultimately spark change at ThirdLove and beyond.”

Picture: courtesy ThirdLove