This fashion week in pictures

Catwalks, models and celebrities dominated our screens this week, with the final days of Milan Fashion Week and also the first days of Paris Fashion Week as well, we are bombarded with fashion photos and videos from across the globe. These are the pictures that stuck, the best images representing this week in fashion.

Constance Jablonski / Etam Live Show 2022 / AFP

Paris (France) - Pregnant model Constance Jablonski walked the catwalk of the annual Etam Live Show held on September 27, 2022. The French retail chain hosted the collection presentation in the courtyard of the Musée des Archives Nationales during Paris Fashion Week although not part of the official calendar.

Aranya (China) - As part of it’s FW22 Pink PP collection campaign, Italian fashion brand Valentino painted the iconic community hall located on the beach of Aranya in Northern China in the pink shade that was especially created by the brand together with Pantone. The building will remain pink until the end of October 2022.

Pop-up of Bimba y Lola in Shanghái. Image: Bimba y Lola

Shanghai (China) - Bimba y Lola held an influencer heavy event to mark the opening of its first popup in Shanghai this week. The Spanish brand signed a collaboration agreement with Chinese distribution company ImagineX, part of the Lane Crawford Joyce Group, in December 2021 to launch and expand the brand in China, aiming at 30 points of sale in five years time.

Anti ageism demonstration outside Dior SS23. Photo by Geoffroy van der Hasselt / AFP

Paris (France) - Supporters of French creative project C'est pas demain la vieille ("Don't be old be bold") demonstrated outside the Christian Dior Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show during the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week. C'est pas demain la vieille aims to change mentalities about women's aging with humor. The project was founded by Paris gallery owner Sandrine Alouf in 2020.

Cher and Olivier Rousteing at the SS23 Balmain collection presentation. Photo by Julien de Rosa /AFP

Paris (France) - It has been years since she last appeared in public and now Cher made a high profile appearance at the closing ceremony of the Balmain fashion show on 28 September. The 76-year-old singer and fashion icon joined Olivier Rousteing on stage.

Image: Mugler x Wolford

Bregenz (Austria) - Wolford presented a new skinwear collection with Mugler this week. The two brands have worked together before on set which was sold back in the 80s. The new skinwear collection combines Mugler’s designs with Wolford’s techniques and features bodysuits, dresses, gloves, leggings, and cycling shorts. Alongside the skinwear, Mugler’s shaping hosiery is also available in a new range of colours.

Image: Halpern

London (UK) - At London Fashion Week designer Michael Halpern opened its SS23 show with a beautiful and silent tribute in memory to Queen Elizabeth II, with a model walking down the catwalk in a periwinkle blue cape, complete with a mint headscarf, inspired by an outfit that Her Majesty wore to the Opera.