This fashion week in pictures

Bella Hadid was of course everywhere this Paris Fashion Week from the now viral Coperni spray paint video to Victoria Beckham’s Paris debut, to Sacai to Thom Brown to Isabel Marant, no catwalk presentation was complete it seemed without an appearance of the 25-year old American (super) model. But there are more images that remain imprinted on our retina. These are the pictures that stuck, the best representing this week in fashion.

The Bijenkorf retail staff on strike in Amsterdam. (Photo: Aygin Kolaei for FashionUnited)

Amsterdam - Staff at luxury department store The Bijenkorf went on strike in Amsterdam this week. The employees want their wages to rise in line with inflation and to be increased to at least 14 euros per hour. On the strikers' signs were messages about how much their bils for groceries, gas and light went up. There were also many signs about Rene Benko, the Austrian founder of Signa Holding. Signa Holding owns half of Bijenkorf's parent company. Benko reportedly has assets of 4.8 billion euro.

Bella Hadid wearing Coperni’s SS23 spray paint dress is being hugged by designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant. (Photo: Coperni)

Paris - A veritable viral moment at Coperni. Although not orginal - Alexander McQueen, Hussein Chalayan and Viktor&Rolf have done similar acts in the past - the young Parisian brand name is on everyones lips following this presentation. So in that sense definately a succes.

US fashion designer Rick Owens (L) and his wife French fashion designer Michele Lamy attend the Comme des Garcons SS23 show. (Photo: Geoffroy van der Hasselt / AFP)

Paris - Artists appreciating art. Rick Owens and Michele Lamy at the long-awaited comeback of Comme des Garçons on the catwalk. Designer Rei Kawakubo, who will soon turn 80, described her collection as "a lament for the sadness in the world today and a feeling of wanting to stand together”.

France, Saint Germain en Laye, Camaieu closed store. (Photo: Alexandre Bre / Hans Lucas via AFP)

Saint Germain en Laye - Meanwhile in outside Paris the curtain fell for apparel chain Camaieu after 40 years in business, leaving 2600 people out of work. Loyal customers put post-its on the shop windows with messages of encouragement and thanks for the Camaieu retail staff. Four days later 30 employees briefly broke into the closed companies headquarters in Roubaix to express their frustration at loosing their jobs.