This fashion week in pictures

All eyes in fashion were on Hyères this week where a new generation of fashion talents showcased their work. Fashion educators too to the street this week and a sparkly exhibit opened in Paris. These are the pictures that stuck, the best images representing this week in fashion.

Hyeres (France) - Finnish designer Jenny Hytönen won the Première Vision Grand Jury Prize and the 2022 Audience Prize for her BDSM-inspired gender neutral collection. She reinterprets materials and garments (like a leather jacket) by attaching metal pins or embellishing a sheer mesh fabric with glass beads.

Hyères 2022 - Two models wearing collection by Jenny Hytönen. Photo: Catwalk Pictures.

Image: Yves Saint Laurent; Nicolas Mathéus

Paris (France) - The ‘Gold by Yves Saint Laurent' exhibition opened this week and examines the role gold has played in the couturier’s work. It features more than forty haute couture and ready-to-wear dresses, accessories and jewellery and highlights how the colour gold has become essential to the Yves Saint Laurent silhouette.

Demonstration against reform of the vocational high school (Paris. Oct. 22). Photo: Hans Lucas via AFP

Paris (France) - In the French capital teachers and staff took to the street this week to protest the reform of the vocational high school which (among others) teaches fashion and sewing.