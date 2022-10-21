This fashion week in pictures
All eyes in fashion were on Hyères this week where a new generation of fashion talents showcased their work. Fashion educators too to the street this week and a sparkly exhibit opened in Paris. These are the pictures that stuck, the best images representing this week in fashion.
Hyeres (France) - Finnish designer Jenny Hytönen won the Première Vision Grand Jury Prize and the 2022 Audience Prize for her BDSM-inspired gender neutral collection. She reinterprets materials and garments (like a leather jacket) by attaching metal pins or embellishing a sheer mesh fabric with glass beads.
Paris (France) - The ‘Gold by Yves Saint Laurent' exhibition opened this week and examines the role gold has played in the couturier’s work. It features more than forty haute couture and ready-to-wear dresses, accessories and jewellery and highlights how the colour gold has become essential to the Yves Saint Laurent silhouette.
Paris (France) - In the French capital teachers and staff took to the street this week to protest the reform of the vocational high school which (among others) teaches fashion and sewing.