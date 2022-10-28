This fashion week in pictures

Fashion can be more than a machine to sell clothes. It also helps to raise funds and can aid people to feel good about themselves. For this fashion week in images we travel from Santa Monica to Mexico City to Caracas, and New Delhi. These are the pictures that stuck, the best representing the sheer joy that fashion can bring.

header image - Caracas (Venezuela) - Breast cancer survivors walk the catwalk during the first edition of the Pink Parade to raise funds to fight breast cancer. The event was part of the international day to fight breast cancer, in Caracas, on October 19, 2022.

Kelly Rowland attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala. Oct. 22. (Photo: Unique Nicole / Getty Images via AFP)

Caroline Wanga attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala. Oct. 22. (Photo: Unique Nicole / Getty Images via AFP)

Santa Monica (USA) - ‘Harlem Nights’ was the theme of the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala, celebrating fashions from the 1920s to the 1950s. Honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford the gala took place at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in California.

Fashion show with visually impaired students, as a part of Diwali, Oct. 22. (Photo: Amarjeet Kumar Singh / Anadolu Agency via AFP)

New Delhi (India) - Visually impaired students get ready backstage before a fashion show organized as a part of Diwali Fair- the festival of lights, at the Blind Relief Association in New Delhi, India on October 20, 2022.

The façade of Tiffany & Co covered in green during the flower and garden festival in CDMX. Oct. 22. (Photo: FYJA).

CDMX (Mexico) - Mexico's largest flower and garden festival returned this week covering more than 90 retail stores in the Polanco neighbourhood of Mexico City with colourful greenery. The most important luxury and fashion boutiques on Avenida Masaryk covered their façades with gigantic floral arrangements.